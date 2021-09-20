Application period open for Detroit business grant program

Associated Press

Detroit — Applications are being accepted for the latest round in a program that awards competitive grants and other resources to entrepreneurs in Detroit.

Organizers say Motor City Match works to help build retail density throughout the city. Business owners can apply quarterly for financial and technical assistance or for assistance to make improvements.

Since the start of the program, nine Motor City Match-supported businesses have opened along Livernois Avenue on the city’s westside. Three additional small businesses are expected to open along Livernois before the end of the year.

“Livernois is now a booming retail hub,” City Councilman Roy McCalister, Jr. said. “New and old businesses are providing Detroiters with the products, services and experiences they deserve in their own neighborhoods.”

Motor City Match is a partnership between the city, the Detroit Economic Growth Corp., the city’s Economic Development Corp. and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Competitive financial assistance is supported by a partnership of financial institutions, corporations and agencies.

More than 1,400 entrepreneurs have received support from the program, which also includes finance workshops, design, technical and business planning assistance, and business and building matchmaking.