Detroit-to-Ann Arbor bus service to resume Oct. 18

An express bus service that takes passengers from Detroit to Ann Arbor will resume next month, officials said Tuesday.

The service will return Oct. 18 after it was halted in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is provided by a partnership between the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan said the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority.

"Now that our workforce is returning to in person and entertainment venues are welcoming fans back, we are extremely excited to announce the restart of the service," Ben Stupka, the RTA's Interim General Manager, said in a statement. "Our board, staff, and transit partners worked hard to make this return possible. It’s time for the return of D2A2."

The service will offer hourly trips between Detroit and Ann Arbor from 5:45 a.m.-11 p.m. weekdays and limited service on weekends.

Fares are $8 one-way, $6 if booked in advance at D2A2.com. Tickets for seniors and people with disabilities are $4. A book of 10 tickets costs $50 or $5 each ticket.

"Both communities have been asking us when the D2A2 service would be coming back and we’re happy to finally announce its return," Matt Carpenter, CEO of the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, said in a statement. "The connectivity this service provides will make it easier for commuters to get to jobs in Ann Arbor and Detroit."

