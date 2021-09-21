Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of 5-year-old son

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 5-year-old son last winter, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Colby Vaughn Hardy was arraigned Monday in 36th District Court on one count each of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse and felony firearm. Bond was set at $10,000.

Prosecutors said Hardy's 18-month-old nephew found an unsecured handgun in a home in the 2420 block of Sturtevant around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 and fired it, striking his son in the face.

Hardy was home at the time, along with the boys' grandmother and a 1-year-old girl, police reported.

Medics rushed the 5-year-old to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hardy was arrested the same day.

During his arraignment Monday, the 27-year-old was ordered to have no weapons and wear a GPS tether with full house confinement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 28 before 36th District Judge Kenneth King. A preliminary examination follows at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 5.

An attorney listed as representing Hardy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.