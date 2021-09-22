Armed man barricaded inside east Detroit apartment complex

An armed man is barricaded inside an apartment complex on the Detroit's east side, police said.

Seventh Precinct officers were called to the Parkview Tower and Square near Chene and Robert Bradby around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired, Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.

Officers learned of a domestic violence incident involving a 39-year-old man and a woman he was dating, Police Chief James White told reporters.

When police arrived, the man said he wanted to die then "fired at least two volleys of shots" and took her hostage, White said.

A special response team and crisis intervention unit responded to help negotiate. The woman was released after 9 p.m., Harper said.

Authorities have cleared two floors closest to the unit where the gunman remained at 11 p.m., Harper said. The assisted living complex houses 200 residents.

City buses are on hand to transport residents to a temporary shelter if necessary, and the Salvation Army is on site providing food and water, Harper said.

The suspect was described as having mental illness and has an extensive criminal history, White told reporters. "This is a volatile and very dangerous situation that we’re dealing with now."

The chief said police planned to negotiate as long as needed. "If it takes all night, it takes all night," he said.