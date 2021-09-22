NB I-75 reopens at Schaefer Hwy. in Detroit after crash

Northbound Interstate 75 at Schaefer Highway in Detroit has reopened after an early Wednesday morning crash, officials said.

The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m., they said. No injuries were reported.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said at about 7 a.m. all of the northbound lanes of the freeway reopened.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called to the area earlier for a report of a jackknifed tractor trailer.

They arrived and found the tractor was leaking fuel, which prompted them to close the freeway's northbound lanes.

Officials said a hazmat team was brought in to clean up the fuel.

