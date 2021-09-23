Detroit police ID suspect in Tuesday shooting that wounded 19-year-old

Detroit police said in a release they have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting this week on the city's north side that left a man injured.

The gunfire was reported at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday near Norwood and E. Outer Drive.

A 19-year-old man was struck. He was hospitalized and is still recovering, police said Thursday.

Police believe the suspect is Kasaras Kemp, 31. He is described as 5-foot-6, weighing about 150 pounds.

Kemp was last seen fleeing the scene in a gray Jeep Cherokee, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.