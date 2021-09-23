Police arrest suspect in non-fatal downtown Detroit shooting last week

Police have arrested a suspect in a non-fatal shooting that happened last week Friday in downtown Detroit, officials said.

The suspect has been identified as Shawn Wright and authorities said he faces several charges in connection with the shooting.

Officers were called at about 1 a.m. last Friday to the area of East Fort and Brush streets for reports of a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was sitting in a gray 2006 Dodge Durango when the suspect walked up to its passenger side and fired shots into the vehicle. The victim was struck in his left elbow and lower back, police said.

The suspect then fled, but officers were able to capture him with the help of private security officers as he ran, officials said. Police also recovered a 9mm handgun.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez