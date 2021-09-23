Standoff at east side Detroit apartment building continues overnight

Police continued Thursday to negotiate with an armed man who barricaded himself inside an eastside Detroit apartment complex, officials said.

The stand off has gone on for more than 14 hours. Officials said the man is on the building's 12th floor.

"We are continuing to negotiate with the individual inside," Detroit Police commander Franklin Hayes told Fox 2 Detroit. "We have our officers here. We have crisis intervention trained officers here. We have our mental health specialist here and we're working and negotiating.

"Our goal each and every time is a peaceful resolution in this matter."

Hayes said police are working with the assisted living complex's residents to make sure they are a safe distance from the scene. The complex houses 200 residents.

He also said police have intelligence the man has a history of mental illness and a criminal record.

Officers were called at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday to the Parkview Tower and Square near Chene and Robert Bradby for a report of shots fired, according to authorities.

They arrived and learned of a domestic violence incident involving a 39-year-old man and a woman he was dating, according to authorities.

The man said he wanted to die then "fired at least two volleys of shots" and took her hostage, police said.

Hostage negotiators were able to talk him into releasing the hostage overnight.

