Teen charged in Detroit gas station shooting

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting last week at a west Detroit gas station that left at least two people wounded, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Elijah Copeland, a city resident, was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court. His charges include:

Six counts of assault with intent to murder

Six counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm

Two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury

Possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle

14 counts of felony firearm

Bond was set at $500,000. Copeland was also ordered to have no weapons or contact with witnesses.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of Seven Mile.

Prosecutors allege Copeland left the gas station driving south on the Southfield Freeway service drive when he fired shots at five people, striking three. Two were adults and one was a 3-year-old, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The adults were hospitalized, but the child did not require medical attention, according to the release.

Copeland turned himself in to authorities the next day.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 29 in 36th District Court before Judge Patricia Jefferson. A preliminary examination follows on Oct. 6.