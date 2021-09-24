Man sought in triple shooting Friday in east Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect wanted in connection with a triple shooting early Friday on the city's east side.

Investigators allege the man fought with at least one victim while inside the Mandee’s Jazz Café in the 17100 block of Conant before opening fire in the intersection around 1 a.m.

All three victims were hospitalized in stable condition, according to the release.

The suspect was captured on Project Green Light cameras nearby and is believed to have fled the scene with one other person, police said.

He is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 240-260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.