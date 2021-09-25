Police seek help finding gunman after he escapes house

Detroit — Detroit Police need assistance in locating a suspect in a non-fatal shooting who they say escaped from a home after he had barricaded himself.

The incident occurred Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Burlingame Street.

According to witnesses, William Gregory Hicks was involved in an argument with the shooting victim earlier in the day, which resulted in Hicks pulling out a gun and shooting the victim once, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by medics and listed in stable condition.

Police believed Hicks remained inside the home on Burlingame St., but later discovered he had escaped the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.