Man arrested after he pushed passenger out of vehicle on Lodge in Detroit, police say

The Detroit News

A man who allegedly pushed a female passenger out of a moving vehicle on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit on Sunday was arrested after dropping her off at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Police received a number of 911 calls about a male driver assaulting female passenger in a black Chevy Silverado pickup on the northbound Lodge near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a tweet posted by MSP at 5:05 p.m.

The callers reported that at one point, the truck slowed down and the driver appeared to be attempting to push the female passenger out of the vehicle.She eventually was pushed out while the truck was moving, the tweets said.

"Witnesses stated while she was outside of the moving vehicle holding onto the door, the driver accelerated, causing her to fall. The driver then stopped, put her back into the vehicle and drove her to Henry Ford Hospital," MSP said.

Troopers stopped the man as he left the Henry Ford Hospital parking lot after dropping the woman off and arrested him.

Additional details were not provided about his identity or the condition of the victim.

The two said they were in a relationship with each other, and had just left a bar, police said.

Troopers interviewed the man late Sunday and planned to interview the female as they continue their investigation into the incident.