Detroit police seek man accused of trying to abduct girl walking home from school

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a man accused of attempting to abduct a girl last week on the city's east side.

The youth was walking home from school north on Dickerson near East Jefferson around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when a man approached from behind and grabbed her hair, authorities said in a statement.

The man "pulled the victim by her hair onto a porch in the 1100 block of Dickerson," according to the release. "The suspect then tried kissing the girl on the mouth before trying to remove her shirt while her tablet began ringing. That's when the suspect pushed the victim onto the porch and fled in an unknown direction."

Police described the suspect as a Black male in his 30s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a slim build and a medium brown complexion, black hair, "bloodshot red" brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dingy white T-shirt with dirty blue jeans, and had a "foul body odor and chapped lips," investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit at (313) 596-1287.