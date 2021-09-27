Four firefighters, driver hurt in collision on Detroit's east side

Four firefighters and a motorist were injured Monday after a crash on Detroit's east side, authorities said.

A crew was en route to a blaze at an apartment building in the 9000 block of East Jefferson when the rig collided with a Mercedes Benz near Forest and McClellan around 5:15 p.m., Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

The fire truck then struck a pole, breached a fence and collided with a house, Fornell said.

A fire captain on the rig was ejected. The other three crew members were also injured, he said.

The 50-year-old woman driving the Mercedes had to be extricated, Fornell added.

She and two of the firefighters were rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital. The other two firefighters were taken to nearby Ascension St. John Hospital.

The woman was in serious condition and appeared to have multiple bone fractures, Fornell said.

Conditions of the firefighters were not immediately available Monday night. However, "none of the injuries were life-threatening," Fornell said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, he said.

The house struck did not appear to have major structural damage, Fornell said.

The incident the crew was responding to turned out to be a minor kitchen fire, Fornell said.