4 Metro Detroiters accused of defrauding COVID business loan program

Four Metro Detroiters are accused of scamming more than $4 million in federal COVID-19 relief founds, officials said Tuesday.

Antonio George, 45, of Novi; Kevin Womble, 37, of Detroit; Andrae Sims, 43, of Farmington Hills, and Sarah Vidal, 31, also of Novi, are each being charged with a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

George, who is a tax preparer, has also been charged with three counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent returns.

If convicted on all of the charges, George faces up to 29 years in prison. Womble, Sims and Vidal each face up to 20 years.

George, Womble and Sims are scheduled to make initial appearances Tuesday in the Eastern District of Michigan while Vidal is set to make her initial appearance Wednesday.

According to authorities, George tried to obtain about $4.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans through applications submitted on behalf of 16 different companies. The Small Business Administration provided the loans under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

They said George, Womble, Sims and Vidal provided false and misleading documents about certain aspects of the companies’ respective business operations and payroll expenses.

