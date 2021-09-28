Community Foundation awards $14M in grants to southeast Mich. groups

Detroit — More than a dozen Metro Detroit organizations have gotten a boost in funds after the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan gave grants worth $14 million to support their missions.

The benefitting organizations are focused on the arts, civic life, education, environment, health, human services and youth.

“The Community Foundation is dedicated to supporting programs that benefit the region,” said Mariam Noland, President of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. “We are amazed at the innovation of these organizations as they address today’s pressing needs.”

The foundation says it has distributed more than $1.3 billion in grants since its inception to nonprofit organizations throughout Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Washtenaw, St. Clair and Livingston counties.

The organizations receiving grants:

Arts and Culture:

Avalon Nonprofit Housing Corporation: $10,000 for two murals at a newly constructed affordable housing development in Ann Arbor.

Last Straw Ventures: $15,000 to collect oral histories and create educational programs about Sarah E. Ray and her civil rights activism in the Detroit area.

Sphinx Organization: $200,000 to support programming and arts leadership for a series to advance the diversity and accessibility of classical music.

University Musical Society: $75,000 for programming for a series to celebrate the arts of the Arab world and its diaspora.

Civic:

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue: $25,000 to transform a downtown synagogue into a hub with office and programming space for nonprofits.

Education:

Anti-Defamation League: $37,500 for the expansion of the anti-bias education programming in southeast Michigan schools for K-12 youth.

Environment:

Huron River Watershed Council: $60,000 for youth programs that foster connections between students and the natural world.

Health:

Birth Detroit: $50,000 for more programming and midwifery team development.

Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit: $75,000 for the expansion of virtual programming for those affected by cancer.

Human Services:

Area Agency on Aging 1B: $34,500 to develop the Oakland County Blueprint for Healthy Aging, a data-driven strategic plan for addressing aging issues, needs and opportunities.

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit: $75,000 for an occupational training program that provides credentials and skills for underemployed and unemployed people.

Shelter Association of Washtenaw County: $40,000 to address housing and shelter needs for those experiencing homelessness.

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc.: $47,873 to enhance services for refugee and immigrant families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Youth: