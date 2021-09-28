Store video shows man trashing Detroit gas station, police say

The Detroit News

Detroit police are seeking a suspect accused of causing an estimated $5,000 in damage at a gas station on Sept. 21.

The incident was caught at 10:41 p.m. on surveillance video from the gas station on the 15000 block of Schoolcraft near Southfield. Police say the episode was triggered when the person became angry with a store clerk.

In the video released by Detroit police Tuesday, a man in a dark T-shirt and camouflage pants can be seen throwing merchandise on the floor, even the racks that held the merchandise, and then kicking and stomping on it; at one point, he uses his arm to sweep a shelf of items by the cash register onto the floor.

He then throws a trash can lid, then a full trash can through the air.

Another man can be seen approaching the register at the end of the video and appears to be shaking his head while speaking to the store clerk.

Anyone who has information about the suspect and the incident is asked to contact Detective Bailey with Detroit Police Department's 2nd precinct at (313) 596-5232 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.