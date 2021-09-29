3 sentenced to prison for 2019 carjacking of Lyft driver in Detroit

Three Detroit men were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for the 2019 carjacking a Lyft driver, a federal official said.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds sentenced Marquel Bazemore, 20, to eight years in prison; Jesse Evans, 21, to 9.5 years, and Joseph Shade-Hubbard, 21, to 10 years, Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said.

Each man faced up to 15 years in prison. The three men pleaded guilty in May to carjacking.

FBI agents said the three men ordered a Lyft on Aug. 9, 2019. The driver picked up the trio at about 4 a.m. in the Eight Mile and Interstate 75 area of Detroit in a Cadillac Escalade. The three got into the SUV and were driven to the area of Mark Twain and Lyndon.

As the victim dropped them off, Bazemore and Shade-Hubbard exited the vehicle and began punching the driver, according to court records. Evans, who was a passenger in the vehicle's front seat, pulled out a gun, pointed it at the driver and demanded the victim give him everything he had.

Bazemore and Shade-Hubbard went through the victim's pockets, taking his wallet, credit cards and money, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez