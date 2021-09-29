Driver reports shooting in road-rage incident on I-94 in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a reported road-rage shooting on Interstate 94 in east Detroit on Wednesday.

A driver called 911 around 7:40 p.m. to report his vehicle was shot at as he drove near Mount Elliott, the agency said on Twitter.

He was entering the freeway's eastbound lane when a black Challenger cut him off, according to the post.

The man honked his horn at the driver, but she "cut across the freeway to the right lane and began firing at the complainant while he was in the left lane," state police said. "Several rounds struck his vehicle and he then began chasing the suspect vehicle for several miles and finally pulled over and called 911."

There are no reported injuries.

The freeway was closed near Van Dyke as authorities looked for evidence and processed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call (734) 287-5000.

A spate of shootings, including road-rage incidents, has been reported on area highways this year.

Last week, a driver reported gunshots struck his vehicle on Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

This month, a man was fatally shot on Interstate 96 in what state police called a targeted incident.

Authorities have investigated similar incidents in recent months, including on Interstate 696 and Lodge Freeway.

The incidents pushed Detroit and state police to boost road patrols. The multijurisdictional effort, "Operation Brison," is named after a 2-year-old boy fatally shot in June on Interstate 75 in what investigators said was a case of mistaken identity.