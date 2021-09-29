Feds seize $200K in undeclared cash near Ambassador Bridge

Detroit — Two hundred thousand dollars in undeclared U.S. currency was seized Tuesday at the border between Detroit and Canada, federal officials said.

Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the cash during a series of outbound commercial vehicle inspections near the Ambassador Bridge.

Less than 24 hours earlier, $28,000 in undeclared currency was seized at the same site, authorities said.

Tuesday's cache of money was seized due to failure to report and the driver was released without further incident. Homeland Security officers continue to investigate the matter.

Travelers arriving to and departing from the United States with more than $10,000 in currency are required to file a Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments.

"There is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, but reporting is required under the Currency and Foreign Transaction Reporting Act," Port Director Devin Chamberlain said in a statement. "Failure to comply can result in civil and criminal penalties and may lead to loss of undeclared monetary instruments."

People who have had their currency seized may petition for its return, but they must prove the source of the currency and that its intended use is legitimate.

