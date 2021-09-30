Police seek tips in armed robbery at west side Detroit gas station

Detroit police are asking the public for help to identify an armed man who robbed a woman at a west side gas station.

The robbery happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at a gas station in the 18600 block of Plymouth Road near Southfield Road, according to authorities.

Police said the man approached the victim as she was leaving the store and getting back into her vehicle. He pulled out a gun and demanded the woman give him everything she had. He then searched her pockets and took her money and cellphone, they said.

He fled in an unknown direction.

Investigators said he was wearing a dark-colored jacket with hood, dark jeans and sandals. Detectives released photos and video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

