Shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit hits driver in mouth, police say

Michigan State Police are seeking witnesses in a shooting Thursday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit they say might have been targeted.

A 35-year-old city resident told investigators he had been driving in the southbound lanes near Linwood and Davison around 6:30 p.m. when "he was shot at with a round striking the left side of his mouth," the agency said on Twitter.

Two rounds also struck the driver-side door. The man drove himself to a hospital, according to the post.

A stretch of M-10 near Livernois closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.

"The victim is being treated for his injuries and is not cooperative," state police said. "At this point it doesn’t appear this is a random incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at (734) 287-5000.

It was the latest in a string of shootings on regional roads in 2021.

On Wednesday, a motorist reported his vehicle was shot at on Interstate 94 in east Detroit after he honked at another driver who allegedly cut him off.

Last week, a driver told state police gunshots hit his vehicle on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

On Labor Day, a Novi man was fatally shot on Interstate 96 in what MSP called a targeted incident. The same week, a driver reported bullets striking him and his car on the westbound Davison Freeway at Jos. Campau.

Similar episodes over the summer, including on Interstate 696, sparked probes and pushed police to increase road patrols.

The multijurisdictional effort, "Operation Brison," is named after a 2-year-old boy fatally shot in June on Interstate75 in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity.