Suspect in Sept. 24 triple shooting on Detroit's east side identified

Police have identified the man wanted in connection with Friday's triple shooting on Detroit's east side, officials said.

Investigators Thursday said the suspect is Daiquon Ousley, 26.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Friday in the 17100 block of Conant at East McNichols. The incident was captured by security cameras.

Detectives said they believe the shooter fought with at least one of the three victims when they were inside Mandee’s Jazz Café. After the fight, the shooter fired at people in the intersection, striking multiple victims.

Police said last week the three victims were hospitalized in stable condition, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Ousley's whereabouts or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

