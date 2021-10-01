Construction workers find remains in downtown Detroit

Authorities are working to identify remains found underground this week near an intersection in downtown Detroit, police said Friday.

Workers on a construction project were digging below the sidewalk Thursday at Cass and Fort when they spotted what appeared to be human bones, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

It was unclear how long the corpse, which seemed to be missing a skull and torso, had been under the site, he said.

Archaeologists were brought in to review the case as well as sift through the dirt that surrounded the body, O'Brien added. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is also expected to analyze the find "to try and see exactly what they have," he said.

Other details were not available Friday night.