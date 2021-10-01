Detroit city clerk's home has nearly $65,000 in state, federal tax liens

Detroit — Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and her husband, Tyrone Winfrey, have about $65,000 in tax liens on their home, state and federal tax records show.

The Winfrey home is under a state lien, from April, for $9,753.01, and a federal lien, from January, for $54,701.92, records show, for a grand total of $64,454.93.

These details come as Winfrey is in the middle of a reelection campaign against Denzel McCampbell in the Nov. 2 general election. She took 71% of the vote in a four-candidate primary in August.

Winfrey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's possible the debt has been paid or that the Winfreys have agreed to a payment plan, said Pete Woodworth of Defense Tax Partners of Detroit.

"You never know what the reason behind it was, or if they've entered into an agreement to get it paid," said Woodworth. "The only people who'd know if they're in a payment plan is the taxpayer and the IRS."

Winfrey's is being challenged by Denzel McCampbell in the Nov. 2 general election.

McCampbell was on the city's charter revision committee and is a former spokesman for U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit.

McCampbell is a longtime voting rights activist who believes the low voter turnout in Detroit owes to distrust of the system and a belief that politics can't help real people.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

