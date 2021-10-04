Ambassador Bridge closed due to possible explosives

Possibly explosive materials have been found in Windsor near the Ambassador Bridge, police said.

Officials also said they have evacuated the area and shut down the bridge to all traffic.

They urge everyone to avoid the area and said the department's bomb disposal unit was on the scene.

Officials said the Canada Border Services Agency alerted Windsor police after the possible explosives were found inside a vehicle in the border security agency's secondary inspection area.

They also said no specific threat was associated with it and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closing of ramps to the bridge from Interstate 96 and Interstate 75 around noon.

Media in Windsor report ongoing law enforcement activity around the bridge.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez