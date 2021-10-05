2 grenades found in white powder caused shutdown of Ambassador Bridge

The Detroit News

Detroit — The discovery of two grenades inside a vehicle prompted the Monday closure of the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.

Windsor Police Service concluded its investigation nearly 10 hours after the incident sparked the shutdown of traffic from the Canadian side of the bridge to the U.S. border.

At about 9 a.m. Monday, patrol officers and the Explosive Disposal Unit were dispatched to the 2600 block of Wyandotte Street West for a report that two grenades were located inside a vehicle.

They were spotted during a secondary inspection by officers with the Canadian Border Service Agency at the crossing in Windsor. The grenades were found in an unknown white powdery substance, Windsor Police Service said.

The area was evacuated, traffic was routed off the bridge at Wyandotte and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

The explosives unit used a robot to take a sample of the power around the grenades and determined it didn't contain "energetic properties" and was not hazardous.

The grenades were secured and found to be inert.

Police reduced the range of the scene by 4 p.m. to allow for traffic flow to resume across the bridge and, following a thorough inspection of the vehicle, clear it by 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle is a man from the U.S. whose name was not released because he hasn't been charged with a crime. After examination by the CBSA, he was turned over to the custody of U.S Customs and Border Protection without incident.

No one else is believed to be involved in the incident and authorities determined there were no direct threats made to specific people or places in connection with the explosives.

No criminal charges were issued in the incident because the grenades were inert.

Windsor police thanked the public for their cooperation with the closure of the international border.

"All necessary precautions were taken for the safety of the community and everyone involved during this incident," the agency said in a statement. "We would like to thank the CBSA for their collaborative efforts in this matter and commend them for their actions during the incident which ensured the safety of community members, travelers, employees and the single busiest international border crossing in North America."