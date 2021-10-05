Families displaced in Detroit apartment fire; officer seeks help for smoke inhalation

The Detroit News

A blaze tore through an apartment building on Detroit's west side, leaving some tenants displaced and an officer seeking help for possible smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported before 9 p.m. at the complex near Chicago and Braile, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the flames.

No tenants reported injuries, Fornell said.

As many as 12 families were displaced and a city police officer sought medical assistance after possible smoke inhalation, WDIV (Channel 4) reported Tuesday night.

Detroit police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the officer's condition. The Michigan Region American Red Cross also did not respond to inquiries about whether the organization was providing support.