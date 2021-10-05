Experts still digging for bones after partial remains found beneath Detroit sidewalk

Detroit — Authorities are sifting through the soil at a downtown construction site, hoping to find the missing pieces of a skeleton unearthed there last week.

Detroit Police Department spokesman Sgt. William O’Brien said Tuesday that “anthropologists and archaeologists are going through the dirt, seeing if they can put together more" of the remains, which lacked a skull and part of the right side of the body when a work crew spotted it Thursday beneath the sidewalk at Cass and Fort.

O'Brien said he didn't know whether the bones were being regarded as something historic as opposed to something relatively recent.