Police seek tips in shooting near downtown Detroit bar

Police are asking the public for help to identify the man who shot and injured another man near a downtown Detroit bar last month.

Officials said the non-fatal shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 1200 block of Randolph near Gratiot.

Investigators said the man was with a group that got into a physical altercation with the victim and his group outside The Well bar. During the fight, the man goes beneath the awning and fired multiple shots toward the other group, striking the victim.

The man then fled in an unknown direction in a black Ford Taurus.

The victim was privately transported to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police said the man has a short Afro, is about 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a black T-shirt, green pants with a camouflage print and dark shoes. The vehicle in which he fled is a newer, black Ford Taurus with a temporary license plate.

On Tuesday, investigators released video footage of the suspect captured by a security camera.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez