Wayne Co. medical examiner awaits anthropologist's report on skeleton found downtown

Detroit — The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office is awaiting a report from an anthropologist regarding the partial skeleton unearthed at a downtown worksite last week.

Tiffani Jackson, a spokeswoman for Wayne County, said Wednesday that details aren't yet available regarding the age or gender of the remains, which were found Thursday as MDOT contractors worked on a traffic signal upgrade project at Cass Avenue and Fort Street.

The skeleton, missing the skull and a portion of the right torso, was found beneath the sidewalk at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Detroit Police Department spokesman Sgt. William O’Brien said Wednesday that anthropologists and archaeologists examining the scene earlier in the week are no longer there.

Authorities are "trying to get a clearer picture on the age and possibly identify the remains," he said.

O'Brien has said he didn't know whether the bones were being regarded as something historic as opposed to something relatively recent.