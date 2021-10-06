Woman dead in Detroit double shooting, police say

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Wednesday on the city's north side that left one person dead and another wounded.

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. outside a home in the 18000 block of Beland, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the gunfire, but authorities believe a domestic dispute was involved, O'Brien said.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A male victim was struck in the arm and taken to a hospital, O'Brien said. His condition and other details were not available late Wednesday.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Police do not yet have a full description of a suspect, O'Brien said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.