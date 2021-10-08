$45,500 reward offered for tips in fatal west Detroit shooting

Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $45,500 reward for tips in a shooting last winter in Detroit that left a man dead.

Police reported the 21-year-old's body was found about 9:40 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 9100 block of Ohio Street.

The victim, identified as Devin George, had left a gas station in his neighborhood on the city's west side and was driving his 2015 Jeep Cherokee when someone opened fire near Dawes and Ohio, Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

"In an attempt to escape the gunfire, Devin turned the corner and crashed into a parked car on Ohio as the deluge of gunfire continued," according to the release.

George attended college in Minnesota, where he played football while pursuing a degree in radio broadcasting, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information on the slaying can anonymously submit tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.