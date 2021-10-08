Detroit police seek tips in fatal shooting on city's west side

Police are asking the public for help to identify the man who shot and killed another man Sunday on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Dexter near Chicago Boulevard, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooter and the victim had a brief conversation. The man walked away but then returned with a handgun. He fired a single shot at the victim, wounding him. The shooter then fled northwest from the scene.

Police officers found the victim and called medics, who pronounced him dead.

The shooter is described as being about 5 foot 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a puffy jacket with a hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. He was carrying a black and brown Adidas backpack with a neon yellow zipper.

Investigators Friday released images of the man captured by a security camera.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crimes Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

