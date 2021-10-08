Police seek tips in carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are looking for a man in connection with an early Friday morning carjacking and kidnapping on the city's west side.

Investigators have identified Kenneth Ware as a suspect and said he is about 18 years of age.

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 19000 block of Braille near West Seven Mile and Evergreen.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man met with the male victim at his home for a date. Once at the home, the man pointed a gun at the victim and took his vehicle. He then drove the vehicle and the victim to the area of East Seven Mile and Hayes, where he ordered the victim out of the car.

Officials said the victim walked to a Green Light location and called police.

The vehicle that was stolen is a black 2019 Chevrolet Traverse with Michigan license plate No. DYT-883. The vehicle also has some damage on its passenger side.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department's 8th precinct at (313) 596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez