Suspects sought in September fatal shooting outside Detroit store

Detroit police are seeking suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month outside a store on the city's west side.

At around 3:05 p.m. Sept. 12 in a parking lot on the 18300 block of W. Chicago, the suspect left a vehicle and approached a man, investigators said in a statement.

The man, identified as Michael Artis, was talking to a family friend after buying goods at the Seaway market for a "tailgate" celebrating NFL Sunday Night Football, Crime Stoppers of Michigan reported.

The suspect "snatched Michael’s chain off his neck and shot him in his chest," the group said in a statement.

Artis was rushed to a hospital, where the 56-year-old later died from his injuries.

The suspect and a companion returned to the SUV they arrived in, possibly a newer model gray Ford Escape, police said. The driver fled west toward Penrod.

Authorities described the suspect as a man with a large build, shoulder length dreadlocks, last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

His companion was described as a thin male last seen wearing a red “Coke” hat, a black shirt with yellow and red flames, a white undershirt, red pants and yellow shoes.

Police did not have a description of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2555.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.