Duggan advances plan for $5M new Detroit animal shelter

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday plans to convert a former incinerator facility into the new home for the city's animal care and control program.

"I'm very pleased to announce that we'll be sending up to city council a proposal to build a $5 million new shelter that will more than double the number of kennels available and dramatically improve the quality of the care," Duggan said.

Pending council approval, work on the building at Russell and Ferry would start in spring 2022 and open a year later.

The current facility, at 7401 Chrysler Drive, has 86 kennels. Overcrowding is often a problem, officials have said. Just last month, the facility had more than twice the number of animals as kennels with 170.

The new facility will have 200 kennels, and will address "significant issues with quality" the city's animal shelters have had over the years, the mayor said.

When Duggan took office in 2014, he said animal control was under the Detroit Police Department and stationed in a "very substandard facility" on Jefferson. Three in every four animals were being euthanized.

But in 2015, Detroit's then-health director, Dr. Abdul El Sayed, asked to take animal control under the health department's jurisdiction, Duggan said.

"Somewhere, Dr. El Sayed is smiling, because this was his vision," Duggan said. "He took it over, got us into the interim facility, lowered the euthanasia rate and wanted the permanent facility This is the culmination of what he had hoped for."

Critics of the Detroit animal care facility have urged the city to find an alternative to the current facility, a former Michigan Humane Society building.

The society donated the building, Duggan said.

Kristina Rinaldi, executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue, has criticized the building as "deadly to animals." On Monday, Rinaldi said a new Detroit animal care facility is "long overdue."

"While I am excited for a new house, you've also got to fix what's in the house," said Rinaldi, who has been critical of the program's management.

Duggan noted Monday that in many dog mauling cases, the dogs are not strays, but have owners.

Rinaldi suggested that the city needs to boost the hours that it has control officers out on the streets. She noted fatal maulings in recent years and that Detroit's shifts of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. aren't enough.

Duggan said the crew is available for emergencies too. But Rinaldi countered Monday: "I have not experienced that," adding "I get the call."

Rinaldi said her group and other local rescue partners have found dogs from the center infected with "horrendous respiratory infections" that resulted in deaths and severe sickness.

But the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently said it had no record of any new or pending complaints involving Detroit's shelter.

Duggan said that the old animal care facility, on East Jefferson, was even worse than the old Humane Society site. While the Michigan Humane Society-donated building on Chrysler was considered an improvement, Duggan said, "it wasn't the permanent plan."

Duggan on Monday announced the new facility, which will need City Council approval, will have 30,000 square feet and offer a large outdoor area for the animals.

In 2019, Detroit created a new animal control division that deployed inspectors by district to respond to dangerous dogs and crack down on irresponsible owners.

That September, the city hired Mark Kumpf as the director of animal care, under the Detroit Health Department.

At the time, Kumpf said the biggest challenge he faced was the condition of the city's overcrowded and run-down shelter.

In December 2019, Detroit announced plans for a new $3 million animal care facility, to break ground in spring 2020.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This created an uptick in interest in animal companionship. In one week in March 2020, 130 dogs and cats were taken into foster homes from the shelter.

But the pandemic also delayed the building project.

The facility now has a $5 million price tag, $2 million higher than the original.

John Roach, a spokesman for Duggan, said the old plan was "a modular annex behind the existing facility," along with upgrades.

"It still would have been smaller than what we are getting with the new plan at the new location," Roach said. "It's a more substantive and long-term solution and worth the added investment."

