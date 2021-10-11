Pair used semitractor to break into Dollar Tree in southwest Detroit

As far as thefts go, this one was thought out.

A pair reportedly stole a semitractor-trailer on Oct. 3, but not to see how a big rig handled. Authorities said the suspects used it in a "smash and grab" of a Dollar Tree on Vernor in southwest Detroit the next day.

Police said items worth $12,000 were stolen in one of a string of recent crimes in southwest Detroit they say allegedly were committed by the same people.

Investigators also believe the pair used a Dodge Ram with an attached chain to break into a Foot Locker at 6100 W. Vernor.

Police on Monday released surveillance images of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5245.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering $1,000 reward for tips leading to arrests. It accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.