Food fight sparks brawl, early dismissal at Detroit high school, district says

A brawl at a Detroit high school Tuesday led to early dismissal for students, district officials said.

A food fight erupted during lunch at East English Village Preparatory Academy, sparking multiple clashes, the Detroit Public Schools Community District said in a statement.

District police responded, and city officers provided assistance and crowd control, the Detroit Police Department said.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported multiple students were arrested. Chrystal Wilson, a spokeswoman for the district, said she had no information Tuesday night on arrests.

No one was seriously injured in the fights, the district said in its statement.

"After the school was settled and students returned to their classrooms, a police investigation into the fights determined that it could be gang related and additional fights could occur," according to the release. "To ensure the safety of all students and staff, a structured and controlled early dismissal process was used."

The district planned to have more deans, counselors and security at the school. Meanwhile, a family and student meeting was expected this week to discuss the incident.