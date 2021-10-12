Lost Farmington Hills girl sexually assaulted in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are working to find a man accusing of sexually assaulting a young girl last weekend who was searching for help to return to Farmington Hills.

The victim told investigators she left her home Sunday in the Oakland County suburb and walked for about two hours since the girl did not know her location, police said in a statement.

She stopped at Eight Mile and Grand River near Detroit's west side, where the man pulled up and asked if the girl needed help, according to the release.

She told officers she got in his car and quickly realized he was driving in the wrong direction, but she couldn't escape, authorities said.

The man drove to a home near Berg Road and Trojan in Detroit and assaulted her, police reported.

The girl fled after the man left the room. A good Samaritan found her as she was walking and called 911. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Detroit officers alerted Farmington Hills police, who had a missing person report on the girl.

The suspect was believed to have been driving a white or gray 2015-2021 Jeep Renegade.

A description of the man was not available Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2250. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.