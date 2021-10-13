Missouri man charged with bringing cocaine into Canada via Ambassador Bridge

A Missouri man has been charged in connection with allegedly bringing narcotics into Canada over the Ambassador Bridge, officials said Wednesday.

The Canada Border Services Agency arrested Federico Jimenez-Martinez, 34, on Aug. 29 at the bridge's entry in Windsor, Ontario.

The Kansas City resident was referred for a secondary inspection and during the search, border services officers found 18 bricks of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 18 kilograms, or about 40 pounds, in his vehicle, investigators said in a statement.

He was arrested and transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Windsor Border Integrity unit.

“The Canadian law enforcement community remains dedicated to enforcing laws against illicit drugs," said Superintendent Shawn Boudreau, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division, in a statement.

Jimenez-Martinez was charged with importation and possession of a controlled substance. He was due in court in Windsor on Wednesday.

“This seizure further demonstrates the commitment of our border services officers to protect our communities," said Joe McMahon, District Director, Ambassador Bridge Operations, Canada Border Services Agency, in a statement.