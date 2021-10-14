Detroit police say suspect arrested in rape of 9-year-old Farmington Hills girl

Detroit — Investigators have arrested a man in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl, police officials in Detroit and Farmington Hills said.

The suspect was arrested at his workplace Thursday morning, a police source familiar with the investigation said. The arrest comes four days after police say the Farmington Hills girl was raped in a Detroit house between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

“The safety of the victim, her family, and our community remain our top priority, along with the appropriate investigation and prosecution of the suspect," Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King said in a Thursday press release.

According to the release: "The girl walked east on Eight Mile Road toward Grand River Avenue. At approximately 4:30 PM, the victim was lured into a silver or white 2015-2021 Jeep Renegade. The vehicle was driven by a suspect described by the Detroit Police Department as a male, Black/African American, who is bald and has a beard.

"The incident escalated and the suspect attempted to sexually assault the victim, then forcefully abducted her," the release said. "The suspect’s vehicle traveled east to a residence near Eight Mile Road and Berg Road in Detroit, where the suspect sexually assaulted and confined the victim. At approximately 7:30 PM, the victim was able to escape and was quickly rescued by a local resident who contacted authorities."

Detroit police, Farmington police and the FBI launched a manhunt after the victim was able to describe the man, officials said.

Citizens provided tips that allowed investigators to close in on the suspect, police said.

