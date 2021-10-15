Police: Tipster led to arrest in killing of man in Detroit who was homeless

Detroit — Community members who passed out flyers on the city's west side earlier this week seeking information about the slaying at a gas station of a Detroit man who was homeless prompted a tipster to share information that led to a suspect's arrest, police said Friday.

Christopher Williams, 19, of Detroit has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting on Oct. 3 of 43-year-old Denez Dupree, who reportedly was panhandling outside a Clark gas station near Dexter and Collingwood streets, police said.

"We talk a lot about when things go wrong, but this is a case where things came together and worked very well," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference Friday at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

"This was great, great police work, community support, the (Wayne County) Prosecutor's Office — everything in this case worked together to the desired outcome of getting this violent offender off the streets," White said.

Dupree was known to panhandle around the gas station, but employees told investigators he never caused trouble, White said.

White said it appeared Williams gave Dupree money before circling back to shoot him.

"It was just an unprovoked, senseless act of violence," the chief said. "This violence is out of control, but we've got some of the best-trained officers in the country, and if you engage in this behavior, we will arrest you."

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a release the two men did not know each other.

It was not immediately clear whether Williams has an attorney. He stood mute Friday afternoon in 36th District Court as he was arraigned on the murder charge and one count of felony firearm, according to court records. Magistrate Joseph Boyer entered a plea of not guilty and ordered Williams held without bond.

Cmdr. Michael McGinnis, head of the Detroit Police Major Crimes Section, said the tip that resulted in Williams' arrest came in on Tuesday.

"That tipster provided enough information and evidence to where we were able to identify the suspect in this crime," McGinnis said. "The major part was the community ... (passing out flyers) resulted in the tip coming in.

"In a five-day span, all these partners came together to result in solving this crime and bringing justice to the family," McGinnis said.

Malik Shabazz, founder of the Detroit New Black Panther Nation/New Marcus Garvey Movement organized the march that officials said prompted the tip. Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield was also at the march, police officials said.

Shabazz, who regularly organizes groups to pepper neighborhoods with flyers seeking suspects in crimes, said Friday the arrest made him feel like his efforts are working.

When told police credited his march with helping capture the murder suspect, Shabazz replied: "We credit God. Whenever the people hit the street in the name of love and justice, in the name of stopping the violence and having a safe environment for our women, children and elders, we're doing God's work."

