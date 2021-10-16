DETROIT

Detroit senior community gets $19.7M in renovations

Associated Press
Detroit – Nearly $20 million in renovations to an affordable housing community that’s home to 198 Detroit senior citizens have been completed.

Rents on the apartments will not go up due to the $19.7 million in upgrades at Parkview Place, the city said this week.

The building is just east of Detroit’s downtown.

The Parkview Place apartments at 1401 Chene in Detroit.

Each apartment received about $41,000 in upgrades, including new appliances, kitchen cabinets, countertops, sinks and faucets, and flooring.

The building also received new elevators, a new roof, new windows, new entry doors, a new boiler, new water pumps and new fire suppression system. Parking and landscaping upgrades also were made.

Renovations and affordability extensions were made possible, in part, through a 9% low-income housing tax credit award by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

