Detroit man charged with murder in fatal bar shooting

A 38-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man and the assault of another at a bar.

The office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday that Jovin Morice Taylor has been charged with the death of Lance Sutherland, 34, and the assault of a 36-year-old man, both of Detroit.

Taylor has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm second degree, a news release said.

At about 1:37 a.m. Sept. 29, Detroit police were dispatched to a bar in the 6400 block of Woodward Avenue in Detroit for a reported shooting.

Officers found Sutherland on the ground in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Sutherland was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is alleged that a verbal altercation between Taylor and the 36-year-old assault victim escalated and Taylor fired a handgun and fatally struck Sutherland, who was an innocent bystander.

A Detroit police investigation led to Taylor's arrest on Wednesday.

Taylor's probable cause conference is 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25 before Judge Kenneth King.