1 injured after semi crashes into 6 parked cars, apartment building on Detroit's west side

Police are looking for the driver of a semi-truck that crashed into six parked cars and an apartment building early Monday morning on Detroit's west side, officials said.

Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said one man was injured in the crash.

Officers were called to the area of Greenfield Road and Grove near McNichols at about 2 a.m. Monday on a report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a semi crashed into six vehicles that were parked on Greenfield before it slammed into an apartment building.

Donakowski said the injured 58-year-old man was sitting in one of the vehicles and was taken to a hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

The semi's driver exited the rig after crashing and fled in an unknown direction.

