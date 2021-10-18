1 hospitalized after hauler hits cars, building in Detroit; driver sought

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver of a semi-truck wanted in a hit-and-run early Monday that left a man injured and damaged cars on the city's west side.

A Freightliner tractor-trailer hit the unoccupied vehicles along the west side of Greenfield near Grove, police said in a statement.

The driver also hit a building before fleeing on foot, according to the release.

A 58-year-old man who had been sitting in a parked car during the crash was hospitalized in temporary serious condition, police said.

A description of the driver and other details were not released Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5800. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.