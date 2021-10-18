Woman arrested in connection with weekend hit-and-run that killed 2 on Detroit's west side

Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection to the weekend crash that killed two women as they crossed a street on Detroit's west side, officials said.

The woman turned herself into police, authorities said Monday.

Police said the hit-and-run crash happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 15000 block of Schaefer Highway near Chalfonte.

They said the two women were struck by a car and later died from their injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

According to media reports, the two victims, Erica Yancey, 38, and her sister-in-law, Brittany Jones, who is in her 20s, left a banquet hall and were walking across the street when a driver of a dark-colored Kia Soul plowed into them.

The reports said a security company called Proof Technologies is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the women's deaths.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver should call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

