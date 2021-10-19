Police seek tips in non-fatal Oct. 3 shooting on Detroit's east side

Police are asking the public for help to find a woman and a man wanted in connection with an Oct. 3 shooting that injured another man on Detroit's east side.

The two are considered armed and dangerous and officials warn they should not be approached if seen.

Investigators have identified the woman as Mareona Denise Waples, 29, and the man as Mark Anthony Washington, 30.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, in the 18000 block of Greeley near Nevada Avenue and Interstate 75, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman drove to her ex-boyfriend’s home with two other men in a black Buick Lacrosse with license plate # D0LF8CE. The victim told police as the vehicle drove up to him, Waples, an ex-girlfriend, fired several shots. He was struck multiple times.

He also told officers he returned fire and the vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

Police rendered first aid to the victim until medics took him to a hospital, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle should call the Detective Bureau of the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez