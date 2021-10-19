DETROIT

Suspects fatally shoot pair with baby in car at Detroit gas station

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Detroit police are seeking two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a pair with a baby in the car Monday night at a west side gas station. 

The incident was reported outside a Marathon near Ashton and West Warren at around 8:40 p.m., police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects with a brief description but did not provide details on the victims. WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported the victims were a man and a woman who had a baby in the car. The baby was not injured.

One of the suspects was captured on camera at the scene Monday night.

One suspect was described wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect also wore black pants and a hooded sweatshirt with red stripes. 

The second suspect seen at the gas station.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

