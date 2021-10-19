Suspects fatally shoot pair with baby in car at Detroit gas station

Detroit police are seeking two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a pair with a baby in the car Monday night at a west side gas station.

The incident was reported outside a Marathon near Ashton and West Warren at around 8:40 p.m., police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects with a brief description but did not provide details on the victims. WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported the victims were a man and a woman who had a baby in the car. The baby was not injured.

One suspect was described wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect also wore black pants and a hooded sweatshirt with red stripes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.